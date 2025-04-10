This article was last updated on April 10, 2025

Can Government-funded Technology Solve Canada’s Automobile Theft Crisis?

While Canadians are distracted with the 2025 federal election, the Carney Liberal government recently posted this news release on the government’s Transport Canada website:

The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and on-again, off-again Liberal candidate Anita Anand, announced that the Government of Canada would be providing funding of $1.1 million to eight innovative projects that are aimed at reducing the rampant theft of automobiles in Canada.

Let’s look at how significant automobile theft is in Canada. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, here are the auto theft statistics from 2018 to 2023:

Here is some background on the issue:

1.) Between 2018 and 2023, auto theft claims costs have increased significantly across the country:

2.) Nationally, auto theft claims costs increased by 254%.

3.) In 2023, auto theft losses amounted to over $1.5 billion, an increase of nearly 20% from 2022 (the year that held the previous record). The previous four-year national average, between 2018 and 2021, was $556 million.

4.) The crisis is most significant in Ontario, where auto theft claims costs increased by 524% between 2018 and 2023, surpassing $1 billion for the first time in 2023. IBC will be releasing province-specific data on auto theft claims costs in the coming weeks.

So, what is the Carney government’s solution to the problem? Technology and not the kind of technology that will intercept vehicles that are about to be exported from Canada, rather, the type of technology that will be installed in your vehicle. Here are the eight proposals that are being funded by Canadian taxpayers:

1.) Smartphone-based security using biometrics and proximity detection;

2.) Locking devices using artificial intelligence (AI) monitoring;

3.) A system to replace a vehicle’s starter relay;

4.) Fingerprint authentication;

5.) AI-powered steering wheel locks;

6.) Sensors with gesture recognition;

7.) A smart key fob protector; and

8.) Miniaturized devices that could disable vehicle components should theft be detected.

Now, let’s keep in mind that Mark “Climate Change” Carney is a one-trick net zero pony and that should he become Canada’s elected Prime Minister, could ultimately impose restrictions on Canadians who insist on driving those nasty internal combustion engine vehicles. If you look at the technologies that have been selected for further research by the Liberal government, you’ll notice that a significant proportion of them have the capability to remotely disable a vehicle. For instance, should a Climate Change Carney government decide that ICE vehicles are only to be driven certain days of the week or within a certain distance of your residence (think 15 minute city), what would stop them from using some of these technologies to prevent you from driving your vehicle? Remote vehicle shutdown technology already exists and is used for fleet management, theft prevention and asset tracking and has the following capabilities:

1.) Remote Vehicle Immobilization: Allows users to remotely disable a vehicle’s ignition.

2.) Remote Vehicle Shutdown Technology: Allows law enforcement officers to turn off a vehicle remotely.

3.) Remote Vehicle Disabling Systems: Can prevent an engine from starting, prevent movement of a vehicle, and to stop or slow an operating vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies already have remote vehicle shutdown technology as shown here:

Now, let’s go back to car theft in Canada. According to this article in Queen’s Park Briefing, Canada inspects less than 1 percent of outgoing containers at Canada’s ports. Is it any wonder that there is an automotive theft problem in Canada? And somehow, the government thinks that they’ve made progress by intercepting 1806 stolen vehicles in 2023, roughly 1.6 percent of the 114,863 vehicles that were reported stolen that year.

While the Canadian government is trying to convince the public that it really is concerned about the rampant theft of vehicles in Canada and that the issue can be solved by implementing advanced in-vehicle technologies, in fact, in the hands of an authoritarian government, these technologies could be used to lock Canadians out of their most important mode of transportation and keep them under lockdown in their 15 minute city. And, as an added benefit for the government, some of these technologies could be used to track Canadians’ every move.

