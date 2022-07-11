This article was last updated on July 11, 2022

12 year old Laurent receives university’s highest degree

Laurent, a Belgian, has finished his master’s programme. The university’s highest level is that one. Laurent got a diploma in physics from his training.

Laurent has received formal training in a subject known as physics. You conduct a lot of research and examine things like stars during the course. attended the University of Antwerp and received his degree.

According to Laurent, the study wasn’t all that challenging, as reported by the daily Algemeen Dagblad. He is currently on vacation in Italy and has already begun to consider a new idea.

He was also given permission to work for a business briefly while he was studying. That is what an internship is. Laurent carried out this work at a quantum optics institute in Germany. He enjoyed working in a laboratory there.

Laurent is at his German internship firm.

Institute of Quantum Optics at Max Planck

Laurent is certain that he wants to carry on with his education. He just isn’t yet aware of the where or how.

In the past, we created a Discover Laurent’s brain’s functioning:

This is how Laurent’s mind functions.

