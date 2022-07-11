Dutch PM Mark Rutte visits Ukraine

This article was last updated on July 11, 2022

While in Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Rutte says, “We must continue to help.”

Today, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in Ukraine. He will talk to Ukrainian President Zelensky about how the Netherlands could help Ukraine both during the war and after it is over.

Since the start of the war, several Dutch politicians have already visited Ukraine. However, Prime Minister Rutte hadn’t yet travelled there. He wanted to do it right away in order to help the locals and to see the situation firsthand.

Rutte travelled through cities where there had been fierce fighting alongside Ukrainians. He went to Irpin as well. There is hardly much left of that city.

The Russian army has killed individuals and damaged numerous buildings. According to Prime Minister Rutte, this is the reason why the Netherlands is still assisting Ukraine.

As a result, the Netherlands provides weaponry to the Ukrainian army. However, the Netherlands can also make arrangements for the country’s citizens, such as providing them with food, drink, and medication.

In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Prime Minister Rutte and President Zelensky will have a conversation about this later today.

