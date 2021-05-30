Airbnb Houseboats

Have you and your friend group ever been divided over vacation styles? Did one-half prefer to relax in an oceanfront home while the other 50% insisted that the booze cruise life was the way to go? Well, this is a niche and unlikely scenario, but we think we’ve found a happy medium. Deep in the infamous online rental jungle exists the perfect compromise: houseboat Airbnbs. Although they come in all kinds of different shapes and sizes, your average houseboat Airbnb sleeps at least two people, has bathrooms, showers, and everything else you need for a stellar vacay, except it, can sail the seven seas if need be. And, quite frankly, they’re topping out all-star Airbnbs list for summer 2021.

Ahead, we scooped up a handful of surf-and-turf stays that are perfect for weekend getaways, off-the-grid escapes, and total summer relaxation. To keep things extra safe in these uncertain times, every one of these houseboats resides within the U.S., but should still satiate any wanderlust urges you have to leave the country. Why? Because these unique houseboat Airbnb are so off the beaten path, that you’ll get the same unfamiliar thrills that come with an international holiday. Flip through the upcoming slides and snag yourself one of these eccentric houseboat Airbnbs before they’re all booked up for the summer. Bye-bye friend group fights, and hello quirky compromises.

Rockaway Beach, New York

Location: Queens, NY

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $243

"Much love has gone into creating this funky, cozy and weird little paradise on the water. You will be part of a quaint artist, surfer, fishermen community two blocks from the beach."

Book The James Franco

Marine Park, New York

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $95

"This is a great neighborhood to relax in after the hubbub of the city! Fully insulated and heated for winter! A/C for summer. Safe environment. There are lots of friendly neighbors. We also stay on the dock in another houseboat!"

Book Charming Housebarge

Rockaway Beach, New York

Location: Queens, NY

Sleeps: 12

Price Per Night: $900

"A beautifully redesigned houseboat in the Jamaica Bay area of Rockaway Beach overlooking beautiful Marina 59! Just a short walk to the surf break!"

Book

Ziggy Stardust Surf House

Ventura Harbor, California

Location: Pierpoint Bay, CA

Sleeps: 6

Price Per Night: $212

"Our boatel is on the water and permanently moored in the heart of Ventura Harbor Village. It is a boat so more like a large floating RV than a hotel! There is plenty of room to sleep and relax. You will get to experience living on a boat, but since it is always attached to the dock you will never have to worry about seasickness!"

Book Boatel California

Marina Del Rey, California

Location: Playa Vista, CA

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $400

"This private, cozy room in prime Marina Del Rey is hosted by Leila. The room is fully furnished with all accessories, fresh towels, extra blankets, and linens. Just a two-minute walk to the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Cheesecake Factory in Marina Del Rey, a ten-minute drive to Beverly Hills and the Santa Monica Beach area."

Book Cozy Room In Marina Del Rey

Sanford, Florida

Location: St. Johns River, FL

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $159

"Floating Cottage provides a magical space to relax, refresh and explore. Relax on the front porch; enjoy the warm breeze while watching turtles swim to the porch to beg for a treat. Enjoy the peaceful comfort of the fully equipped small home."

Book Floating Cottage

League City, Texas

Location: Kemah, TX

Sleeps: 3

Price Per Night: $100

"Ready to relax on the water? Pictures speak for themselves. Our kitchen offers great equipment to feel just like home. You will be staying very close to all the attractions that Kemah is famous for — you're only 15 minutes from Space Center, and 45 minutes to Galveston with so many great restaurants to eat around. Our location is very peaceful with a great fishing dock just steps away."

Book Cozy Harmony Houseboat

Key West, Florida

Location: Key Largo, FL

Sleeps: 3

Price Per Night: $200

"It is peaceful and perfect for a little getaway. This is NOT a luxurious experience but definitely a great one, it is a boat and resembles camping (with a nice studio-type interior)."

Book Houseboat Getaway

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Location: Scarboro Creek, NC

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $192

"A desirable water retreat awaits you and your loved one on the water, 35 x 10-feet wide catamaran cruiser! All the comforts of home in this 20-foot cabin while floating in a cozy quiet marina in the OBX! Two kayaks and a gift certificate to the local Kill Devil Hills restaurant included!"

Book The Love Boat

