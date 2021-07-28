Canada not among countries exempt when entering the UK

Travellers vaccinated in EU, U.S. will not have to quarantine when entering England

Fully vaccinated travellers from Canada will still have to quarantine upon entry to England, but not travellers from the U.S. and Europe.

The government of the United Kingdom announced today that travellers to England who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the European Union or United States will be exempt from mandatory quarantine upon arrival — but fully vaccinated travellers from Canada will still have to.

The change goes into effect on Aug. 2, according to a news report. No reason has been given for the exclusion.

That means travellers from Canada will still have to quarantine at home or in the place they're staying for 10 days, and take a COVID-19 test on or after their eighth day in England.

"Passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or in the USA with vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or in the Swiss vaccination programme, will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a day 8 test on arrival," the news release stated.

This is an oversight by the UK government as USA has a bigger outbreak with the virus I Canada. In fact we have more people vaccinatedPer population. The government of Canada will have to sort this out quickly.