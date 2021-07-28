India suffer injuries before test match against England

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan out injured for tourists

India's opening batsman Shubman Gill is among the trio out injured for the five-match series starting on 4 August

India's Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the Test series against England because of injury.

Opening batsman Gill returned home to India after suffering a shin injury in June's World Test Championship final defeat by New Zealand.

All-rounder Sundar misses out with a finger injury, while fast bowler Khan fractured his thumb in a warm-up match.

Batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as replacements.

The pair have been called up from India's second-string squad which is currently playing a Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka.

England's Robinson recalled to squad for first two Tests

England v India – schedule

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has linked up with the squad in England after recovering from Covid-19, while bowling coach Bharat Arun and Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their period of isolation.

The first Test in the five-match series begins on 4 August at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.