Scams via Booking.com’s Messaging System

October 24, 2023

Holidaymakers Targeted by Scammers

Booking.com users around the world have reported being scammed through the company’s official mail and messaging systems. Criminals are sending phishing emails via the booking platform, tricking holidaymakers into transferring money. This has raised concerns about the security of Booking.com’s messaging system.

The scam typically starts after customers have already made hotel reservations through the website or app. Later on, they receive an email from Booking’s official email address claiming their reservation will be canceled if they do not provide their bank details through a link in the email. Some victims are even asked to make additional payments for verification purposes.

Booking.com denies that its systems have been compromised and instead suggests that the issue lies with the email systems of individual hotels. Cybersecurity firm Heimdal conducted an analysis and concluded that criminals have likely hacked into the hotels’ systems and are sending fraudulent emails through them. These emails then end up in the message box of the Booking app, as it is common for hotels to communicate with customers through Booking’s systems.

Reports of these phishing emails have surfaced in multiple countries, including Great Britain, France, and Singapore. In Singapore alone, dozens of people have fallen victim to these scams, resulting in a total loss of $41,000. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating these cases.

‘Taking the Matter Seriously’

Booking.com released a statement emphasizing their commitment to addressing this issue: “While Booking’s systems and infrastructure have not been affected, we are acutely aware of the impact such scams can have on our business, our hotel partners, and our customers.” The company acknowledges the seriousness of the situation and plans to take appropriate actions.

Although Booking.com has not provided specific details about their plans to prevent phishing through their systems, they have stated that they will reach out to affected customers. Additionally, they urge all users to remain vigilant and exercise caution when responding to any suspicious messages.

Protecting Yourself Against Scams

While Booking.com takes steps to address this issue, holidaymakers can also take measures to protect themselves from falling prey to scams. Here are a few tips:

1. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Emails

Be cautious when receiving unexpected emails, especially those requesting personal information or payment details. Double-check the sender’s email address and look for any signs of phishing attempts.

2. Avoid Clicking on Suspicious Links

Do not click on any links in emails unless you are certain of their legitimacy. Hover your mouse over the link to see the actual URL before clicking. If in doubt, it is best to manually enter the website address into your browser.

3. Verify with Booking.com

If you receive an email claiming to be from Booking.com, but you are unsure of its authenticity, contact Booking.com directly through their official website or customer service hotline to verify the request. Do not use the contact information provided in the suspicious email.

4. Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for your Booking.com account. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification step, such as a code sent to your mobile device, in addition to your password.

By following these precautions and staying informed about potential scams, travelers can better protect themselves from falling victim to phishing attempts.

Conclusion

Holidaymakers using Booking.com have been targeted by scammers utilizing the platform’s official messaging system. While Booking.com denies being hacked, it acknowledges the severity of the situation and vows to take appropriate action. It is crucial for users to exercise caution, be vigilant, and follow best practices to avoid falling victim to phishing scams.

