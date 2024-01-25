FAA Approves Boeing 737 Max 9 Flights

This article was last updated on January 25, 2024

Boeing Aircrafts Resume Flight Operations:

All 171 Boeing jets of the 737 Max 9 model have been given the clearance to return to the skies. The official nod comes from the American aviation regulator – Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), following a newly-established, rigorous inspection protocol. Alongside giving the thumbs up for resumed flights, the FAA has also placed a temporary restriction on Boeing, prohibiting the escalation of the aircraft’s production.

A reference to this conclusion arises from an unfortunate incident encompassing an Alaska Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing as part of the fuselage fell off post-takeoff. Miraculously, the passengers and crew remained safe but this mishap led to the grounding of 171 aircraft, including those operated by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Alaska Airlines reports that its 737 Max 9 operators will recommence operations soon, with United likely to follow suit by Sunday.

Under the Microscope: Protocols for Stricter Inspections

Earlier, around two weeks ago, the FAA reviewed Boeing’s rigid inspection and maintenance manuals. Despite the review, the FAA decided that additional info was necessary and requested that forty aircraft undergo re-inspection.

Alongside the FAA, the inspection guidelines were also meticulously studied by a special board consisting of safety experts, who equally supported the protocols. As part of the procedure, various components like screws around the exit points in the middle wing part must be checked before the aircraft can be allowed to fly again.

Not Quite ‘Business as Usual‘ for Boeing

Even though the FAA’s green signal brings a sense of relief for airlines like Alaska and United, it’s not precisely a run-of-the-mill situation for aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

“Let’s clarify that normalcy won’t be restored immediately for Boeing,” commented Mike Whitaker from the FAA. “We’re not granting Boeing any permission to extend production or incorporate additional production lines for the 737 Max until the company has adequately addressed all quality control concerns.”

This proscription will most likely impact several airlines and suppliers, as experts anticipate it might stall the delivery of new aircraft as reported by Reuters. The ban spells bad news for suppliers and other players who are still recuperating from the earlier crisis with the Max devices and the pervasive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing assures its complete cooperation with the FAA, and the company’s CEO expressed Boeing’s commitment to unearth and rectify what caused the mishap.

