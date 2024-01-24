US Olympic Basketball Team: On the Road to Redemption

This article was last updated on January 24, 2024

Reviving American Basketball Pride: A New ‘Dream Team’ Emerges

As America’s mature basketball superheroes gather, it’s clear they have a motivation – to regain and uplift American pride. From the recently announced pre-selection of our US Olympic basketball team and the hot takes from some NBA greats, signs point towards a new ‘dream team’ taking shape. Or could we dare to call it a new ‘redeem team’? The notable names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are part of the exclusive list of 41 players pre-selected for the Olympic Games in Paris. But there’s also plenty of new, exciting talent such as naturalized Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker adding fresh vigor to the lineup. The final US team comprising twelve chosen men will mark their ground in France come the summer. This team has their eyes on nothing less than the grand prize: the fifth consecutive Olympic gold. But beyond that, the motivation is to restore some lost American basketball honor after a disappointing fourth place finish at last year’s World Cup in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The USA ended behind Germany, Serbia, and Canada. Experienced gentlemen, some who haven’t played in the Olympics for a substantial amount of time or even at all, are heeding the call.

Olympic Veterans and Newcomers Rally

“I’m very interested in going to Paris. We’ve been in contact,” said James, who expressed interest months ago. Similarly, Curry is all in. “I’ve talked to some people. It’s something I’ve never done and this is an opportunity to reestablish Team USA as the most dominant team in the world. I definitely want to be on the team,” he commented. Perhaps it won’t just be a new ‘dream team’ — referencing the iconic team led by Michael Jordan in 1992 — but maybe a new ‘redeem team’, a term echoed from the 2008 Olympic team which, led by Kobe Bryant and James, aimed to remedy the shame of the 2004 Games. The supremely fit veteran James, at 39 and the all-time top scorer in American competition, could be making a comeback this year after a long absence, with no participation in the Games since 2012’s gold-winning performance. Curry, 35, a two-time FIBA world champion with the American team, has his sights set on his first Olympic outing. Durant, also 35, could be participating in his fourth consecutive Olympic tournament, after scoring gold in London, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo.

Embiid’s nomination also deserves a special mention. Born in Cameroon, this 29-year-old center has been naturalized since 2022. At the start of this season, Embiid expressed his ambitions of playing for the American team. Last season, he was named the NBA’s best player. The task now rests with Steve Kerr, head coach of Team USA, who carries the challenging responsibility of crafting the perfect blend of experienced stalwarts and invigorating, young talent. Competing for limited spots on the team are powerhouse players James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis, making Kerr’s job an enviable one Kerr led a relatively young team and not the strongest possible selection to last year’s World Cup. Will he consider bringing young talents such as Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero to Paris? Only time will tell. The final member roster of this ‘dream’ – or ‘redeem’ – team, which will be vying for a historic fifth consecutive gold medal from July 27, will be announced in due course.

Key Takeaway

The forthcoming US Olympic basketball team signifies a glorious mix of seasoned legends and shining stars, hoping to redeem the country’s basketball glory and race for the fifth consecutive Olympic gold.

