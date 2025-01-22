This article was last updated on January 22, 2025

Supermarkets are taking their money for errors in receipts

Albert Heijn, Jumbo and Plus will jointly transfer 1.8 million euros to charities for mistakes made in the past at the cash register. For example, this concerns incorrect prices on the voucher because discounts were not applied.

The Consumers’ Association has been criticizing the errors on the receipts for some time and has now reached an agreement with the three supermarkets. According to the association, errors on the receipts are “as good as a thing of the past”.

According to the association, this is because more use is made of digital price tags that are adjusted more quickly. There are also independent checks.

Albert Heijn says it has invested heavily in recent years to ensure that the receipt is correct. They also work with electronic price tags on the shelves there. The supermarket is happy with the agreement reached with the union.

“We are positive about the solution we have found, in which we pay a symbolic amount to a number of charities that have been chosen jointly with the Consumers’ Association,” says a spokesperson.

The charities that receive money from the supermarkets are Consumers International, Questionmark Foundation, SchuldHulpMaatje and Voedingsbanken Nederland.

No lawsuit

Last year the association announced a lawsuit against Albert Heijn, after which the supermarkets entered into discussions with the association.

According to the association, a mass claim was not an option, because it could not be determined which consumers suffered damage. The amount of damage per consumer is also relatively small. The 1.8 million euros is a symbolic amount. The association does not know exactly how much damage was suffered.

