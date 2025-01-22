This article was last updated on January 22, 2025

Mark Carney – The Globalists’ Globalist

In part one of this two part posting, we looked at Mark Carney – The Globalist Environmentalist. In part two, we’ll take a look at this influential individual and his connections to the global elite and how he most definitely is not “one of us” and has absolutely no understanding of what the unwashed masses face no matter what he may proclaim. While you are reading this posting, you should know that Carney has announced that he was withdrawn from all of his corporate and organizational leadership positions because he is now all about becoming Canada’s Prime Minister, however, should he lose the race to leadership, one still does have to wonder how long it will be before his name once again appears on the boards of these or other organizations.

1.) The World Economic Forum – The World Economic Forum, created and led by Klaus Schwab and architect of the Great Reset and the dystopian “It’s 2030, I don’t own anything and I’m happy” mantra, defines itself as follows:

“(The World Economic Forum) serves the needs of the international community by providing a platform for advancing systemic improvements in cooperation and governance through the engagement of multiple stakeholders, industries, technologies, regions and intellectual disciplines. The Forum’s vision and role are uniquely suited to these fast-moving and complex times, requiring agility, engagement and support from leading stakeholders from all walks of life, the creative application of interdisciplinary skill and a high-performance team.”

Mark Carney was one of 31 members of the WEF’s Board of Trustees as shown here:

…and here:

While he no longer appears as a member of WEF’s Board of Trustees, he is still listed on the group’s website as an “Agenda Contributor”:

2.) The Group of Thirty (G30): G30 describes itself as follows:

“The Group of Thirty, established in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of global economic and financial issues, and to explore the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. The Group is characterized by the extensive experience of its members and open-minded, forward thinking.“

The Group has 31 members in addition to 8 senior members and 17 emeritus members who held leaderships positions in the public and private sectors as well as academia. Currently, the G30 has six leaders within the central banking community and several others who became members while they were central bankers. Thirty-four of G30’s members formerly held senior positions in central banking of which 28 served as central bankers while a G30 member.

Mark Carney is one of G30’s current members as shown here:

…and here:

3.) Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – BIS is known as the central bank of central banks. Its mission is to “support central banks’ pursuit of monetary and financial satiety through international cooperation and to act as a bank for central banks.”

While Mark Carney is not currently a member of BIS, in the past, he has given a substantial number of speeches that are found on the organization’s website as shown here:

He also served as Chairman of the Bank for International Settlements Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS) from July 2010 to January 2012 as shown here:

4.) The Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican – The “Council” is “a historic new partnership between some of the world’s largest investment and business leaders and the Vatican, launched today. It signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity. Under the moral guidance of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson, who leads the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Vatican, and inspired by the moral imperative of all faiths, the Council invites companies of all sizes to harness the potential of the private sector to build a fairer, more inclusive, and sustainable economic foundation for the world.“. The Council is led by a core group of global leaders who are known as “Guardians for Inclusive Capitalism”. They meet annually with Pope Francis and Cardinal Turkson. Mark Carney is one of the “Guardians/Stewards” or Council Members as shown here:

…and here:

…and here from the original announcement of the formation of the Council where he is part of the group then called “Guardians”:

Now, let’s look at four additional bonus Carney connections:

5.) Brookfield Asset Management – Brookfield Asset management is, in their words:

“…a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

We manage a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. We earn asset management income for doing so and align our interests with our clients by investing alongside them. We have an exceptionally strong balance sheet, with approximately $59 billion of capital invested, primarily in our listed affiliates: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Business Partners. This access to large-scale capital enables us to make investments in sizeable, premier assets and businesses across geographies and asset classes that few managers are able to do.“

Mark Carney is one of Brookfield’s directors as shown here:

Given Carney’s position as the United Nation’s climate change czar, it is interesting to note that Brookfield has significant investments in hydrocarbon businesses as shown here:

…and here:

While Brookfield has pledged to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, there is absolutely no guarantee that this target will be met. The company also has significant greenhouse gas emissions from business air travel which have grown substantially on both a year-over-year basis between 2022 and 2023 and since the 2019 base year as shown here:

6.) Stripe – Carney is a member of the board for Stripe, a global digital payments company building infrastructure for the internet as shown here:

Given Carney’s penchant for Central Bank Digital Currencies, this directorship really shouldn’t surprise anyone since Stripe’s mission is “to increase the GDP of the internet”.

7.) Carney is the Chair of the Advisory Board for Canada 2020, a “leading, independent, progressive think tank” founded in 2020 as shown here:

8.) While he is not part of the organization’s “management team”, in June 2024, Carney was a featured speaker at the Century Initiative’s “Building for Growth – Housing and infrastructure for an expanding nation” event:

The Century Initiative proposes that Canada needs to have a population of 100 million people by 2100:

….despite the fact that Canadians are already suffering from shortages of housing that is severely unaffordable thanks to a broken immigration system under the Trudeau government that has seen Canada’s population surge over the past four years and a health care system that is on life support. Obviously, Mr. Carney’s appearance at one of their events suggests that he believes in this vision of Canada.

I would have to imagine that there is significant air travel and resulting greenhouse gas emissions associated with all of Mr. Carney’s commitments to the leadership of these organizations and corporations. One would not be far from wrong if they thought that this was yet another example of “rules for thee but not for me” when it comes to the globalist ecosystem.

From these two postings on Mark Carney, I hope that you have learned quite a bit about one of the members global ruling class. Canadians must ask themselves whether this slick globalist bankster is actually interested in improving their lives or even has a basic understanding of what it is like to be a Canadian today given that he has spent substantial time overseas over the past decade and a half. With his position as climate czar for the United Nations, his links to some of the world’s most influential NGOs as well, his links to the world’s central banking system, we can be certain that his agenda will see the light of day if the global technocracy gets their way.

With Carney’s penchant for central banking and the environment, it is my proposition that, under a Prime Minister Carney, Canadians could well find themselves as the advanced economy’s lab rats for programmable central bank digital currencies linked to their carbon footprint.

