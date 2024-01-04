Elvis Presley Taking the Stage as a Hologram

This article was last updated on January 4, 2024

Bringing Back the King

More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley will soon be brought back to life virtually. The King of Rock and Roll is getting his own hologram show in London. The show is set to premiere in November and will later travel to Berlin, Tokyo, and Las Vegas – the city where Elvis performed for years.

The makers gained access to thousands of personal photos and videos of the singer and utilized cutting-edge artificial intelligence to create a holographic projection. This marks a significant advancement in hologram technology and is set to redefine the concert experience.

Building on Success

The show follows the immense success of ABBA Voyage, a virtual concert featuring the iconic Swedish pop band that has been captivating audiences in London for eighteen months. While holograms of Tupac and Michael Jackson have been created, this show will be the first to feature a hologram for an entire performance.

Unforgettable Tribute

In the Netherlands, a hologram of the renowned Dutch singer André Hazes senior was used, demonstrating the growing appeal of holographic performances as a means of paying tribute to beloved entertainers.