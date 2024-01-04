Elvis Presley Taking the Stage as a Hologram

This article was last updated on January 4, 2024
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
Table of Contents
Bringing Back the King
More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley will soon be brought back to life virtually. The King of Rock and Roll is getting his own hologram show in London. The show is set to premiere in November and will later travel to Berlin, Tokyo, and Las Vegas – the city where Elvis performed for years.
Advanced Technology
The makers gained access to thousands of personal photos and videos of the singer and utilized cutting-edge artificial intelligence to create a holographic projection. This marks a significant advancement in hologram technology and is set to redefine the concert experience.
Building on Success
The show follows the immense success of ABBA Voyage, a virtual concert featuring the iconic Swedish pop band that has been captivating audiences in London for eighteen months. While holograms of Tupac and Michael Jackson have been created, this show will be the first to feature a hologram for an entire performance.
Unforgettable Tribute
In the Netherlands, a hologram of the renowned Dutch singer André Hazes senior was used, demonstrating the growing appeal of holographic performances as a means of paying tribute to beloved entertainers.
Enduring Popularity
Elvis Presley, often referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll,” passed away in 1977, yet his influence and popularity remain immense to this day. With sales of over 500 million records, Presley continues to be one of the best-selling artists of all time.
Cultural Icon
Two years ago, a film depicting Presley’s life was released, further cementing his status as a cultural icon. In 2018, he was honored with the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.
Reaching New Generations
The creators of the hologram show have expressed their hope to introduce a new generation to the legacy of Elvis Presley, in addition to delighting long-time fans. The show promises to be a “joyful celebration of Elvis’ life, taking visitors from Mississippi to Las Vegas,” according to the creators.
Be the first to comment