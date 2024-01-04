Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Exchange and Rocket Attack

This article was last updated on January 4, 2024

Ukraine expects more prisoner exchanges, more deaths after rocket attack

NU.nl regularly gives you an overview of the situation in Ukraine. This time: Ukraine expects to exchange prisoners of war with Russia again in the coming weeks. In Kyiv, the death toll after the Russian missile attack almost a week ago has risen to 32.

The largest exchange of prisoners of war to date took place on Wednesday and the first since last summer. 230 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. 248 Russian prisoners also returned home. Ukraine says more than 2,800 Ukrainians have been released so far and more than 4,000 remain detained.

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners dozens of times, but not in the past five months. Kyiv blamed Moscow for this. The new exchange was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, which said it has “strong friendly relations” with both countries.

Death toll in Kyiv rises almost week after Russian missile attack

The major Russian missile attack of December 28 is still being felt in Ukraine. The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 32. It is the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital since the outbreak of war between Ukraine and Russia almost two years ago.

In addition to the dozens of deaths, thirty people were injured, the head of the military administration said. According to him, the dozens of fatalities were in a warehouse. Russia says its forces are only attacking military targets in Ukraine.

At least 55 people were killed and 170 injured across Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack. A day later, the Russian border region of Belgorod was hit by a Ukrainian retaliatory attack that local authorities said killed 25 people.

‘Russians shift attention to Ukrainian defense industry’

The British Ministry of Defense says in its… intelligence update about the war in Ukraine that Russia seems to be paying more attention to attacks with long-range missiles. It has built up a large stock of this in recent months, the British write.

The ministry also sees that the Russian military is now increasingly targeting the Ukrainian defense industry. Last winter, critical infrastructure, such as power stations and masts, were mainly targeted. “Russian strategists seem to realize that production capacity for weapons and ammunition (of Ukraine, ed.) is important. Especially now that preparations are being made for a longer war.”

Russia also plans to buy short-range missiles from Iran, according to US intelligence The Wall Street Journal based on sources. According to the United States, the countries are increasingly cooperating in the field of defense. The ballistic missiles would improve Russia’s ability to attack Ukrainian targets.

Norway sends F-16s and instructors

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday that the government wants domestic defense production to increase this year sextuple. In particular, more drones and armored vehicles will have to be made. The production of mortars and ammunition must also increase.

It was also announced on Wednesday that Norway will supply two F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition, ten instructors are being sent to Denmark, where Ukrainian pilots are being prepared to fly the aircraft. The Netherlands is sending eighteen F-16s.

