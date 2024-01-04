This article was last updated on January 4, 2024

Taylor Swift Aims to Revive Sweet Lady Jane Bakery

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has expressed her intentions to revive the beloved LA bakery, Sweet Lady Jane, famous for its triple berry cake. The unexpected closure of this iconic establishment has prompted Taylor to take action and potentially bring back this cherished dessert destination.

Background on Sweet Lady Jane’s Closure

After 35 years of delighting patrons with its delectable treats, Sweet Lady Jane shuttered its doors at the end of December. The downfall of the bakery occurred following the sale of the business by its founder, Jane Lockhart, a few years ago. Under new ownership, the bakery encountered financial troubles due to ambitious expansion plans that ultimately led to its demise.

Taylor Swift, alongside her close confidantes such as model Gigi Hadid, shares a deep fondness for the triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. The singer has been a frequent patron of the establishment, and its closure has left a void in her culinary experiences. Taylor’s sentiment reflects a broader sentiment among Angelenos who were dismayed by the sudden loss of this beloved pastry haven.

Resurrecting Sweet Lady Jane

Reportedly, Taylor Swift is contemplating the possibility of spearheading the revival of Sweet Lady Jane bakery. The prospect of bringing back the renowned desserts and preserving the cherished legacy of the bakery has captured Taylor’s attention, igniting the potential for her to initiate a plan to resurrect the establishment.