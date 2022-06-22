1000 Dead major earthquake in Afghanistan

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 22, 2022

A massive earthquake in Afghanistan has left more than a thousand people dead or injured.

In eastern Afghanistan, there has been a large earthquake. The quake caused a lot of damage to structures and homes. According to reports, at least 1,000 people have been killed in this disaster. More than 1,500 people were taken ill as a consequence.

Authorities are concerned that the death toll may have risen significantly after the disaster. Some mountain communities can also be found nearby. Some settlements have yet to be contacted by rescuers.

Since last year, the Taliban have ruled Afghanistan. The government of Afghanistan is asking other countries for help. People in need are already receiving assistance from the first rescue teams who have arrived on the scene.