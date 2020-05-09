Police search for missing Toronto man Simon Archambeau

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Simon Archambeau, 27, was last seen on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street. East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Simon Archambeau, 27, was last seen on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street. East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply