This article was last updated on September 8, 2025

Consultation EU and US about new Russia Sanctions, possibly focused on oil exports

EU envoy David O’Sullivan is today and tomorrow in Washington to coordinate new sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine. President Trump answered a question from a journalist yesterday that he is ready to go to “the second phase” of sanctions. What that means in concrete terms, he didn’t say.

Trumps Minister of Finance Bessent left at NBC News Hints that the US wants to impose extra taxes on countries that import oil from Russia. “We are willing to increase the pressure on Russia, but then our European partners have to participate,” he said.

Find oil exports

According to him, the question is on the table is who will last the war for longer: the Ukrainian army or the Russian economy. “If the US and the EU impose more sanctions, with taxes come for countries buying oil from Russia, the Russian economy will collapse and will bring Putin to the negotiating table,” he said.

Last month, the US already imposed such an indirect sanction of 25 percent to India, that imports a lot of Russian oil. With that, India supports the Russian war economy, according to Trump. The Ukrainian President Zensky is agreed and praised Trump for the decision.

He also agrees with his criticism of Europe that there is also in Europe to land are those who still import oil or gas from Russia and thus contribute to Russian warfare.

The Kremlin said today that sanctions will not lead to a change in the war.

Alaska-Top

Trump threatened more often with the expansion of the sanction package. In July He said that he would impose “huge taxes” if that country would not conclude a ceasefire with Ukraine within fifty days. Two weeks later he asked that deadline. He let that deadline go. In August his meeting with Putin followed in Alaska. Everything indicates that he is through Putin pack.

According to Trump, he and Putin had taken the next step towards peace and new American sanctions seemed completely off the table. Almost a month later, peace or a cease-fire did not get a step closer. Putin continues to avoid a personal meeting with the Ukrainian President Zensky and the Russian attacks on and in Ukraine continues unabated.

Night Russia sent 810 drones and 13 cruise missiles to Ukraine in one of the largest air strikes since the start of the war. Seven people died, 44 people were injured. Last night, Russia attacked a Ukrainian power plant, causing the electricity in several places.

