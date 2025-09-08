This article was last updated on September 8, 2025

AI company arranges for 1.5 billion dollars for violating copyright

The American AI company Anthropic pays a group of authors 1.5 billion dollars (almost 1.3 billion euros) to avoid further prosecution for not paying copyright.

The company had downloaded more than seven million books before training its chatbot. That in itself was not a problem, a federal court ruled in June. It was problematic that those books were downloaded from illegal sites, so that the authors and the publishers did not see a penny.

500,000 books

There was a chance that the company would be ordered to pay a much higher amount in December to pay 1.5 billion dollars. “We are talking about several billions, enough to let Anthropic go bankrupt,” a legal analyst of publisher Wolters Kluwer told AP news agency.

The company has now agreed to pay 3000 dollars per book for the 500,000 books, both fiction and non-fiction books, which fall under the settlement.

Tilt point

“This is as far as we know, the greatest recovery of copyright ever and the first of its kind in the AI ​​era, the authors’ lawyer tells AP news agency.

The court still has to approve the settlement. If that happens, this case may be a tipping point in the battle between AI companies and others about breaches of copyright, such as journalists, photographers and musicians.

