Former Canadian Rugby International joins coaching

September 8, 2025

Former Canadian International Jamie Cudmore joins the international coaching staff of Luxembourg and has been appointed as ‘Set Piece & Contact Area Coach. Cudmore’s experience at the top level of French Rugby with Clermont & his appearance at four Rugby World Cups for Canada will be vital for the development of the Luxembourg players.

Many congratulations to @jncudmore as he takes up this new position looking to grow his experience and knowledge in the coaching arena. The sport is grateful he stuck around to develop future Rugby Union club & international talent.

