Former world champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Nicknamed 'the Hitman', he won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and was one of Britain's most popular fighters.

His body was found at his home in Manchester on Sunday.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

“There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Hatton, who won 45 of his 48 professional bouts across an esteemed 15-year career, last fought professionally in 2012.

He earned notable world title wins over Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo, before defeats by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton inspired a devoted following during his glittering career.

More than 30,000 fans travelled to Las Vegas for Hatton’s title fight with Mayweather in 2007, and a chorus of “there’s only one Ricky Hatton” echoed around the MGM Grand even after he was stopped.

Those same chants were heard in his final professional fight in his home city of Manchester five years later.

In July Hatton announced his return to the ring. He was due to fight Eisa Al Dah at middleweight on 2 December in Dubai.

Organisers said the contest would be a professional bout, but it was unclear whether it would be fully sanctioned.

Hatton made an unsuccessful professional comeback in 2012, when he lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester, and fought Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition in 2022.

After agreeing to fight former rival turned friend Barrera, Hatton spoke about his challengers with depression.

In 2023 he was the subject of a documentary ‘Hatton’, in which he discussed his personal life and mental health issues.

