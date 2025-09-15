Canada thrash Australia to set up New Zealand semi

This article was last updated on September 15, 2025
Canada (31) 46
Tries: Hogan-Rochester, Corrigan 2, De Goede, Hunt, Forteza, Paquin Cons: De Goede 4 Pen: Tessier
Australia (5) 5
Try: Miller
Canada set out their case as Women’s World Cup contenders and set up a mouth-watering semi-final with holders New Zealand as they ruthlessly demolished Australia in Bristol.
The world number two side, who crowdfunded their tournament preparations with a charity drive entitled ‘Mission: Win Rugby World Cup’, were irresistible in the first half, crossing five times.
Australia, who led England for the first half-hour of last weekend’s pool-stage match in Brighton, were behind after only two minutes as flanker Caroline Crossley cantered through out wide and wing Asia Hogan-Rochester took advantage to race in unopposed.
That combination of hard-running forward and quicksilver backs, connecting with superb handling skills, was in evidence again and again. The Wallaroos had no answer.
