Google Street View resumes image collection in Germany

As of today, Google Street View’s special camera car is back on the streets of Berlin. This marks the first time in thirteen years that the company is collecting images for its digital maps in Germany. The return of Street View is significant considering the massive protests against its use in 2010, which led Google to halt the project in the country.

Old images and privacy concerns

Street View was introduced in Europe by Google in 2010, allowing users to virtually explore various cities from the comfort of their computers. However, in Germany, the images available are from 2008 and 2009, if they exist at all. This is a result of the protests in 2010, in which thousands of Germans objected to Google capturing images of their homes, citing privacy concerns.

The lack of updated images on Google Street View has turned Germany into a time machine, showing outdated scenes of major train stations and advertisements for long-forgotten films. Now, Google is resuming image collection in Germany, describing it as a “long-awaited update” to a “popular tool” used by many to preview neighborhoods or determine building accessibility.

Privacy and data legislation in Germany

Data collection is a sensitive issue in Germany, given the country’s history with totalitarian regimes. Both Nazi Germany and the German Democratic Republic closely monitored their citizens. Professor Philip Hacker, an expert in law and ethics of the digital society, highlights Germany’s strong focus on data legislation. The country introduced the world’s first data law in 1970, creating an active community of data protection activists.

When Google announced its plans to capture images of houses, street names, license plates, and faces, many Germans expressed their privacy concerns. The distrust increased further when it was revealed that the Google cars had collected and stored personal data from local residents through wireless networks. Street View cars were even attacked, and activists tried to disrupt the image collection process.

A quieter return

Google’s return to image collection in Germany has raised questions about the outdated images. However, the company has not provided a specific reason for resuming Street View now. It remains to be seen whether Germans will protest as vigorously as they did in 2010. Professor Hacker believes that people have become more accustomed to the processing of their digital data and that there are now other subjects demanding attention.

Additionally, Apple successfully captured street shots in Germany without facing significant protests in 2019 for its comparable tool, ‘Look Around.’ Unlike Street View, ‘Look Around’ provides up-to-date images.

German citizens can still file objections if they do not want their houses to be shown on Street View. Nevertheless, it appears that Street View’s return will be relatively calm in Germany. Google plans to release the new images starting in mid-July, slowly bringing the Street View experience up to the present.

