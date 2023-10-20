Italian Prime Minister Ends Relationship After Sexually Explicit Recordings of Partner Emerge

This article was last updated on October 20, 2023

Italian Prime Minister Meloni Leaves Partner Following Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Italian Prime Minister Meloni has ended her relationship with TV journalist Andrea Giambruno after allegations of sexual misconduct by him towards his colleagues emerged. Meloni took to social media to address the situation, stating that they had been growing apart and now was the time to take action. Although they were not married, they had been together for ten years and have a seven-year-old daughter.

Giambruno, who hosts a news program at the TV empire Mediaset, has faced controversy in recent days due to the release of video images and audio recordings wherein he is seen making advances towards female colleagues and making sexual comments.

Giambruno’s Explicit Comments and Behavior Revealed

In the video images, Giambruno can be seen winking at his colleague Viviana Guglielmi and saying, “You are such an intelligent woman, why haven’t we met before?” In the audio recordings, he can be heard asking female colleagues if he can touch his “business” while engaging in conversation with them. One of the women responds, “You’re already doing it.

Giambruno also mentions having an affair with a colleague and proposes a threesome to the women, saying, “Do you want to be part of our group of colleagues? You have to give something in return. We do foursomes. In other words, we’re having sex.

Victim Blaming Controversy Surrounding Giambruno

This is not the first time Giambruno has faced controversy. He previously came under fire after blaming a rape victim on his program last summer, stating, “If you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you also avoid getting into trouble. Then you don’t run into wolves.” He later claimed that his words were misinterpreted. In response to the recent audio recordings, Giambruno denied any guilt and dismissed them as jokes.

Political Consequences and Support for Meloni

Meloni and Giambruno met ten years ago during the TV recordings for Mediaset. In an interview, Giambruno shared a humorous anecdote where Meloni mistakenly gave him a half-eaten banana, thinking he was her assistant. He described it as “love at first sight.”

The situation is particularly challenging for Meloni as her right-wing party Fratelli d’Italia promotes conservative family values. However, it is unlikely that the issue will have significant political consequences for Meloni, as previous negative press surrounding her partner did not impact her popularity. Italians tend to separate personal life from career when it comes to political figures.

Statements of Support from Political Figures

Despite the controversy, Meloni received messages of support from various political figures. Matteo Salvini, a coalition member and political rival, wrote on social media, “A big hug Giorgia, you have my friendship and my support. Continue with your head held high.” Members of the left-wing opposition also expressed their support for Meloni.

Meloni herself remains determined not to let her ex-partner’s bad publicity affect her politically. She concludes her statement with, “Ps. To all who hoped to weaken me: know that though a drop may hope to hew a stone, the stone always remains stone, and the drop but water.”

