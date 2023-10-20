This article was last updated on October 20, 2023

The United States Congress and the Azov Battalion – The Enemy of My Enemy

While the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is now relegated to page 16 thanks to the war between Israel and Palestine, there are still some interesting facts about Ukraine and the Ukrainian military operations that the government would just as soon that we forgot.

Going back to 2019, we find this letter to then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo from a group from Congress headed by one term member of the House of Representatives Max Rose (D – NY 11):

In the Orwellian world that we now live in, it’s not terribly surprising to find that a number of the signatories who are still sitting in Congress have scrubbed the letter from their websites.

The letter opens by noting that both the attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand and Halle, Germany were linked to a global, anti-semitic, white supremacist network. The signatories to the letter are questioning why the Trump Administration has failed to include certain white supremacist extremist groups on the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. The authors note that “terrorism is terrorism” and that there is a nexus between white supremacists in the United States and in foreign organizations. You might ask which foreign organizations are the signatories referring to. Here are some quotes from the letter:

“For example, the Azov Battalion is a well-known ultranationalist organization in Ukraine that openly welcomes neo-Nazis into its ranks. The group is so well-known, in fact, that the 115th Congress of the United States stated in its 2018 omnibus spending bill that “none of the funds made available by this act may be used to provide arms, training or other assistance to the Azov Battalion”. The United Nations has chronicled human rights abuses and incidents of torture in this group’s relatively short history. Despite these facts, Azov has been recruiting, radicalizing and training American citizens for years, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The letter goes on to state that the massacre in Christchurch was a turning point since the shooter, Brenton Tarrant, claimed that he had trained with the Azov Battalion on Ukraine and wore a neo-Nazi symbol that was associated with the group including the Black Sun or Sonnenrad as shown here:

Here is the emblem of the Azov Battalion showing the Black Sun (in white):

Here is a photo of a female Ukrainian soldier who is wearing a brown-coloured Black Sun on her chest:

Interestingly, this photo was tweeted on NATO’s official Twitter account as part of an International Women’s Day collage:

…and then promptly removed once it was pointed out that the imagine in question was in poor taste (to put it mildly).

Here is a photo of the Black Sun mosaic on the floor of Wewelsburg Castle, Heinrich Himmler’s home in Westphalia, Germany which became his personal centre for mystical powers for historical context:

In closing, let’s look at a list of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations from the Department of State’s website going back to 2004:

Despite the efforts of the Congressmen and women who signed the letter back in October 2019 requesting that Ukraine’s Azov Battalion be added to Washington’s list of terrorist organizations, it would appear that the group has been given a hard pass, perhaps because, since February 2022, “the enemy of my enemy (Russia) is most certainly my friend” when it comes to all things Ukraine no matter how many foreign terrorists they train.

Once again, the kakistocracy in action.

