Ukraine and Baltic States Boycott OSCE Talks

This article was last updated on November 28, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Ukraine and Baltic states take a stand

Ukraine and the Baltic states will not attend a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) because Russia is welcome there. The countries reported this on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE member states have been invited to the consultations in North Macedonia this week. Russia is also a member of the organization.

The Ukrainian delegation led by Minister Dmytro Kuleba will stay away in protest against the invitation to Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Ukrainian ministry said.

Baltic states’ joint statement

Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia said in a joint statement that Lavrov’s planned presence “risks legitimizing aggressor Russia as a rightful member of our community of free nations.”