Tragic Fire in German Hospital

At least four people have died in a fire at a hospital in Uelzen in northern Germany, police say. German media. At least twenty people have also been injured. Nothing is yet known about the cause.

Reactions and Response Fire Breaks Out in Hospital Wing The fire broke out last night in a wing of the complex on the third floor and spread to patients’ rooms. A lot of smoke immediately arose. The fire brigade used ladders, among other things, to evacuate people.

Deaths and Injuries Three people died on the spot, the fourth was taken to a nearby hospital and died there. The exact number of injured is not known, according to the police. The hospital speaks of at least twenty injured people. They inhaled smoke or suffered burns. Some of them are in mortal danger.

Reactions and Response The Lower Saxony Ministry of Health calls the fire tragic and shocking. A spokesperson says that quick action prevented the fire from spreading further.

