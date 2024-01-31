Boris Nadezhdin: Russian Politician Challenging Putin’s Reign

This article was last updated on January 31, 2024

Russian Politician Up in Arms

The Russian political landscape is a dynamic one. Highlighting this is Boris Nadezhdin, a determined political figure who recently submitted 105,000 signatures to the electoral commission, symbolizing widespread backing for his decision to run in the upcoming March Presidential elections. To determine the authenticity of this support, the electoral commission will undergo a painstaking verification process in the following weeks.

Show of Strength or Defiance?

In a rarely seen spectacle in recent times, last week, lines stretched across the nation as thousands turned out to express their support for the liberal politician. Nadezhdin, grateful for this turnout, penned a heartful message on his Telegram channel, thanking those who braved the cold to show solidarity. He emphasized the difficulty the Central Election Committee now encounters in continuing to ignore him given the robust display of support fencing him in.

To secure a spot in the presidential elections scheduled for March 17, Nadezhdin had an arduous task of collecting a minimum of 100,000 signatures from across Russia by a deadline. However, strict limitations were in place, restricting the politician to a maximum of 2,500 signatures per region. The geographical distribution of his supporters demonstrates his widespread acceptance in nearly forty regions of the country.

Surprisingly, Nadezhdin’s campaign didn’t stop within Russian borders, crossing oceans to find support among Russians abroad. Grateful for the worldwide bulwark of support, Nadezhdin’s team, however, decided not to submit signatures from abroad to the electoral commission. This was a calculated move to prevent potential rejection based on these external endorsements, despite their validity according to the commission’s rules.

Advocate of Peace

The fight is equally ideological as it is political for Boris Nadezhdin. The presidential hopeful is the lone voice openly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advocating for peace and an end to the war. His promises, if elected President, include stopping the war, initiating peace negotiations, and releasing political prisoners. These views resonated with the thousands who lined up to lend their signatures to his cause, leading to a rare legal expression against the Ukrainian war.

A Chilling Statistic

Since the invasion of Ukraine, almost 20,000 people have been arrested for participating in anti-war protests. This statistic, as recorded by Russian human rights organization OVD info, is a solemn testament to the political climate in the region.

Every Signature Counts

Nadezhdin wasn’t the only one to stand against Putin’s policies. Another candidate faced the electoral commission’s ire last month for her criticism of Putin and the Ukrainian war. Her candidature was turned down due to “errors” in her application, leaving Nadezhdin to rally her supporters to his cause. The politician expressed surprise at his survival in the race so far, believing he would be dismissed like his peer.

Russian media’s Viewpoint

Russian correspondents view Boris Nadezhdin’s candidacy as significant due to the considerable public support his campaign has elicited. The politician’s determination to hand in the collected signatures amidst massive media interest is considered a highlight of his campaign. His high chance of becoming a voice for Russians who dissent against Kremlin politics in the future makes Kremlin a nervous observer of his strides.

Presidential Elections – An Overview

Putin’s political stronghold is under siege from various quarters, with a number of candidates from different parties, including Nadezhdin, intending to run for the Presidential office. Of these candidates, Leonid Slutsky, Nikolya Charitonov, and Vladislav Davankov, who represent pro-Kremlin United Russia party affiliates, have already acquired official candidate status. Nadezhdin presents himself as the candidate of the Citizens’ Initiative party – A small, non-parliamentary, liberal opposition party. A decision on his involvement in the Presidential elections will be made by the Central Electoral Commission in the next ten days.

