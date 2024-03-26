This article was last updated on March 26, 2024

The Prescient Terrorist Attack Warning by the U.S. Embassy in Russia

This appeared on the U.S. Embassy in Russia website on March 7, 2024:

Note the specific warning that U.S. citizens in Russia should avoid attending concerts. That would seem to be a rather specific recommendation in light of the events of last evening in Moscow. Only the timing was a bit off.

Here is a quote from Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova from a press conference on March 22, 2024 when asked about the increasing militarization of the European Union

“Instigated by the West, the Ukrainian Nazis don’t think twice before perpetrating terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure and civilians in Russian cities. The current EU leadership and EU member countries which supply Kiev with weapons and provoke it to commit international crimes should be held equally accountable for these actions.“

