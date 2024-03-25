Artistry and Athleticism: How Figure Skaters Choose Their Music

This article was last updated on March 25, 2024

Choosing Music for Figure Skating: A Fusion of Artistry and Athleticism

The stage is a frozen canvas, the skaters are the artists, and the music is their brush. Walk into any international figure skating competition, such as the Montreal World Championships, and you’ll hear a rich symphony of soundtracks. From Beethoven to Kanye West, Adele to Guns N’ Roses, the range of music that skates, spins, and spirals across the ice leaves an enthralling kaleidoscope of genres echoing in the ears.

So, how do skaters choose their music?

The misconception that Swan Lake forever monopolizes the spaces of figure skating music should be discarded. It isn’t unusual for a figure skater to perform a pirouette to Madonna, execute triple axels to The Lion King soundtrack, or layout a series of steps to Aznavour. The music choice ultimately ties to the skater’s style and what measurement best embodies their performance.

While we may find an increasing variety in musical genres in contemporary events, classical music maintains a firm imprint due to its inherent grace and rhythm, fitting for many skaters’ performances. Thomas Kennes, a seasoned coach for top figure skaters, reiterates that the choice of music represents an integral part of figure skating, despite not attracting direct points from the jury. The music profoundly affects the athlete’s conveyance of emotion, novelty, and dynamism.

The Role of Choreographers

Much like a conductor leads an orchestra; choreographers blend skaters’ athleticism and their suitable music to create a captivating ice show. They delve deeper into the sport’s details, articulating how music can help the skater transmit more than just style and athleticism but also nuances imposed by the choice of music.

Renowned choreographers such as Benoît Richaud, an internationally acclaimed French choreographer, possess a keen eye for jigsawing the skaters, their music, and their routines into a perfect picture. On the other hand, it lies on the skaters to meld their essence into the narrative the choreographer orchestrates. Through meaningful collaboration, skaters and choreographers explore various themes until they weave a masterpiece that magnifies the skater’s capabilities. Yet, these cleverly orchestrated routines cost a pretty penny and multiple seasons to perfect.

Vocals in Figure Skating Music

Since the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, vocals have leaped onto the trend train in figure skating, adding an extra layer of depth and richness to the performances. Whether through medleys of hip-hop, popular TV series soundtracks, or a tribute to famous artists, the introduction of vocals has significantly revolutionalized the sport’s auditory elements.

Some skaters even skate to specifically composed or edited music to fit their short (2 minutes 40 seconds) or long (4 minutes) programs. Composers work meticulously to tailor both the music’s length and emotion to match the skater’s routines precisely.

Music in Ice Dancing

Ice dancing exemplifies an even higher dependency on creative and rhythm-imbued music choice. Skaters usually know their beats, living through every rhythm in their performances. Certain requirements set by the ISU skating federation dictate specific parts of the free skate in ice dancing.

In ice dancing, music versatility explores everything from classic pieces to more contemporary ones such as hip-hop or Latin. But regardless of the genre, the harmony between the skater, the music, and the steps imparted by the choreographer needs to be flawless.

Decoding the Artistry of Figure Skating

Just as an artist prepares their masterpiece behind a closed studio door, figure skaters and their coaches do not easily reveal their chosen music and prepared routine. They aim to keep competitors and viewers in suspense until the time is right, often leaving the music choice debated until the very last moment.

But when the ice hushes and the music commences, every glide, turn, and leap unravels a story. A story designed to leave an indelible impression on its viewers, to convey deep emotions, and to prove that in the sport’s world, indeed, the sky is the limit.

Conclusion

Figure skating continues to push boundaries and challenge traditional norms through an interplay of athleticism and the immense versatility of music genres. An amalgamation of innovative choreography, an ocean of music choice, and daring athleticism paints a spectacle cherished by audiences globally.

