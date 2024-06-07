This article was last updated on June 7, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

European concerns about the use of personal data for AI training at Meta

An organization that stands up for the privacy of European citizens is raising the alarm because of a plan by the American tech giant Meta. The organization None of Your Business (NOYB) is very concerned about Meta’s intention to train AI models with users’ personal data. Because Meta wants to start on June 26, there is a rush, according to NOYB.

The new privacy policy of the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, among others, states that it wants to use personal posts, private images and online tracking data for AI technologies, according to interest group NOYB.

Instead of asking users for consent, Meta claims that it has a “legitimate interest” that outweighs European users’ right to privacy, according to NOYB. “Once their data is in the system, users appear to have no way of ever having it deleted.”

European privacy watchdogs

NOYB has urged the national privacy watchdogs of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, among others, to take action with an urgent procedure before the tech giant starts on June 26.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) states that it is not authorized to start an investigation into Meta because Meta’s European headquarters are in Ireland. The Dutch watchdog will, however, ask Irish colleagues for clarification.

The AP does not yet know whether an emergency procedure is necessary. “The AP currently has insufficient information to assess this,” the national privacy watchdog said.

European Court

NOYB says that the European Court of Justice has already ruled on this issue in 2021. Then the Court ruled that Meta has no “legitimate interest” in violating the right to data protection. “It seems that Meta is once again blatantly ignoring the ruling of the European Court of Justice,” NOYB said.

Meta rejects NOYB’s charges. According to the tech giant, the company only trains AI models with publicly available information.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.