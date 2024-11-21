This article was last updated on November 21, 2024

‘Nazi grandmother’ Ursula Haverbeck (96) has died

Prominent right-wing extremist Ursula Haverbeck has died in Germany at the age of 96. She became known as ‘Nazi grandmother’ because in her old age she was regularly punished for denying the Holocaust, which is prohibited in Germany.

Haverbeck was the widow of a man who had worked for the Nazi government. In recent years she has become the darling of the far right because, for example, she kept insisting that Auschwitz had been nothing more than a labor camp. In reality, more than a million people were murdered there, most of them Jews.

In 2004 she was sentenced to a fine, but in 2015 the judge ruled that she had learned nothing from it and that only a prison sentence was sufficient. “Nothing will stop you. We will not influence you with words.”

Poison

The judge initially gave her 14 months in prison, but extended that to two years when, after her conviction, she distributed pamphlets to the press claiming to tell “the truth” about Nazi crimes. The judge dismissed her defense that she was only providing information. “You are not spreading knowledge but poison.”

Even after the prison sentence, Haverbeck continued as normal. Last June, the judge sentenced her again to one year in prison. Because her appeal against this was still pending, she was not detained.

All the media attention made Haverbeck a well-known face among neo-Nazis. In 2019, she became party leader for the far-right splinter party Die Rechte in the European elections.

