This article was last updated on November 20, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Largest donation ever in American women’s football: 30 million by businesswoman Kang

Michele Kang donates 30 million dollars, about 28 million euros, to American women’s football. The businesswoman and owner of three professional clubs wants to take women’s football to a higher level. It is the largest donation ever in women’s soccer by a woman, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“Women’s sports have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long,” Kang said at a press conference yesterday. “I am determined to raise the standard in women’s football.”

The donation will be spread over the next five years and is intended for talent development of players who want to progress to the highest level, as well as for the professionalization of female coaches and referees.

100,000 additional players

It is expected that the money will help attract 100,000 additional players, the best of whom will progress to the national team. Now the talent pool is 9,000. Kang also wants to double the number of certified female referees and coaches to 60,000 and 80,000 respectively.

According to Kang, it is not just about improving the level of the competition, of teams, of training facilities and stadiums. “That’s all important, but to truly professionalize women’s football, we need to address every aspect of the ecosystem.” According to the businesswoman, this starts with the basics.

“This donation from Michele Kang will transform the game of soccer for women and girls in the United States,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “This will have an impact for generations.”

Men too

Although the South Korean Kang is committed to women’s football as a woman of color, she also calls on men to do so in order to accelerate development together. She also hopes that other donors will follow her example.

Kang has made a name for herself in women’s football in a short time. In three years, the 65-year-old investor bought three professional clubs. In addition to the French Olympique Lyonnais and the American Washington Spirit, also London City Lionesses, a club on the second level in England.

AFPThe American football players win many prizes, such as the SheBelieves Cup in 2023 and gold at the Games in Paris

She became rich thanks to Cognosante, a medical technology company and its mission is to further professionalize women’s football. This year she launched Kynisca, an organization committed to the commercial and cultural power of women’s football.

The United States women’s national team has won five World Cup titles and five Olympic gold medals, including at the Paris Games last summer.

In two weeks (Tuesday, December 3), the Netherlands will play a practice match against the United States in the ADO Den Haag stadium. 17-year-old Ajax player Lily Yohannes, who recently made her final choice for the United States national team, is immediately called up for that international match.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.