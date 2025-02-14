This article was last updated on February 14, 2025

Pope again in hospital due to bronchitis, concern grows

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome to have his bronchitis treated, the Vatican reports. For several weeks, 88-year-old Pope has difficulty breathing and speaking. He often had his speeches read by an employee with official receipts.

Last week he moved his daily audients from the Vatican Palace to the guesthouse in Vatican City where he lives. The Vatican reports that Pope Francis should certainly cancel all his work up to and including Monday.

Pope Francis has been suffering from health problems for some time. Part of his right lung was removed when he was 21 as a result of a severe pneumonia. In recent years he has been admitted to the hospital several times.

Previous treatments

In July 2021 he underwent a heavy bowel operation, in which part of his colon was removed. On this operation a second followed in June 2023 to treat a hernia (belly breach) that had formed over the scar tissue.

Also in March 2023 the Pope was already admitted for three days to treat a heavy bronchitis or possible pneumonia. Last month fell He for the second time in a short time, in which he hurt his arm. At the first fall he had a bruise on his chin.

Correspondent Vatican Andrea Vreede:

“Many already saw the hospitalization of the vulnerable and very elderly Pope. Last Sunday Francis was still in the fresh cold outside on Sint-Pietersplein at the Mass for members of the armed forces and police and security services. That was as part of the celebrations With pilgrims who come to Rome in this Holy Year 2025 to deepen their faith.

Those major events in the presence of the Pope take place almost every weekend on top of the already very busy schedule of Franciscus. At the holy annual event with people from the world for art and culture of tomorrow and Monday, a cardinal will take the place of the pope.

It is certainly not inconceivable that this will have to happen more often, especially in the winter, when the chronic bronchitis of the Pope plays again. Given its old age, concern in Rome and in the Catholic world grows at every hospitalization. “

