Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

This article was last updated on February 27, 2025

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his solidarity with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine on the three-year mark since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The two leaders discussed the need for a just and sustainable peace, which can only be achieved with Ukraine at the table.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine, including through the continued provision of military, economic, and financial assistance. They highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Canada and Ukraine, and they agreed to remain in close contact.

