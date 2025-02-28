This article was last updated on February 28, 2025

Record year for chip maker Nvidia: profit more than doubled to $ 73 billion

The American chip maker Nvidia has ever had the best year. Thanks to the advance of artificial intelligence, sales doubled more than $ 130.5 billion (almost 125 billion euros). The win was almost $ 73 billion, almost 2.5 times as much as the year before.

The company benefits enormously from further investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Tech companies need computing power to develop their AI software, and that is done with Nvidia chips. The question for the latest chips is “great,” said Nvidia founder and director Jensen Huang.

Slap through Deepseek

In January, Nvidia got a big blow to the fair. The company lost nearly $ 600 billion in value due to the rise of Deepseek. The AI ​​startup from China managed to develop a chatbot with much cheaper chips that is just as good as Chatgpt from OpenAi.

The NVIDIA race plummeted because it was raised whether all the expensive, advanced chips from the company are still needed if the Deepseek succeeds without that chip technology gets the same thing as the competition. It also led to Dutch chip (machine) companies declining rates.

Nvidia has not yet completely recovered from the Deepseek dip. A share was worth $ 147 for that period and then dropped to $ 118. The price is now more than 130 dollars.

Uncertainty

But the question of how long it can go well lingers above Nvidia. In recent years, the company has experienced enormous growth: five years ago, sales were still ‘only’ 10 billion dollars and a profit of around 3 billion. It is uncertain whether, among other things, the large tech companies such as Google, Microsoft and OpenAi continue to invest as much in artificial intelligence as in recent years.

On the other hand, Deepseek shows that AI will be accessible to more companies. Among other things, the CEO of the Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML pointed. He called that good news For his industry.

Nvidia also has to deal with export restrictions from chips to China. The previous US government forbade a number of Nvidia chips to ship to China. American press agencies reported last month that the Trump government is considering further restrictions.

