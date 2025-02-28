This article was last updated on February 28, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Europol arrests 25 people to spread AI images child abuse

Europol has arrested 25 people for spreading images of child abuse that have been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). According to the European police organization, they were members of a criminal organization that spread the images.

The main suspect is a Dane who managed an online platform on which he could find AI material produced by him. According to Europol, users from all over the world could have access to the platform on which AI images of sexual child abuse could be found against a “symbolic online payment”.

Nineteen countries are involved in the international operation, led by Denmark. The Dutch police also participate in the investigation.

300 suspects

Almost three hundred people were considered suspicious and about thirty houses have been searched. Of those hundreds of suspects, four people have been to the police in the Netherlands, a spokesperson confirms. No one in the Netherlands has been arrested.

The international operation is still ongoing. Europol therefore does not exclude several arrests.

According to Europol, it is the first time that a large-scale operation is aimed at AI images of child abuse.

Europol states that the fully artificial images, where there is no real victim, lead to the objectification and sexualization of children.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.