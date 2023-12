This article was last updated on December 6, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Aid organizations present children’s shoes to the House of Representatives for Gaza

Aid organizations placed dozens of children’s shoes in front of the House of Representatives building on Wednesday morning. With this, Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International and Save the Children want to encourage the new MPs to argue for a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.