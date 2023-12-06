This article was last updated on December 6, 2023
Actor couple Rufus Sewell and Vivian Benitez are engaged
British actor Rufus Sewell and American actress Vivian Benitez are engaged. Benitez shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram.
Rufus Sewell’s Previous Marriages
Sewell, 56, has been married twice before. In 1999 he married Yasmin Abdallah. A year later the two separated. From 2003 to 2006, Amy Gardner was his wife. With her, Sewell had a son. He also has a ten-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend Ami Komai.
Work of Rufus Sewell and Vivian Benitez
Sewell is known for his roles in The Holiday, The Diplomat, and The Man in the High Castle. The actor plays Prince Andrew in a film yet to be released. Scoop is a film adaptation of the interview Andrew gave to BBC Newsnight in 2019.
The 27-year-old Benitez has so far appeared in the productions Arsenal, Criminal Minds, and Sky Dancers Grown Up.
