Nadal Tempers Expectations for Return

Rafael Nadal Prepares for Uncertain Return

Rafael Nadal does not have high expectations for his upcoming return to the ATP tournament in Brisbane. The Spaniard returns to the tennis court in Australia after almost a year of injuries, but does not know how high his level is at the moment.

“I think I’m ready,” Nadal said on Wednesday. “I have no idea what my level is and what to expect, but that doesn’t matter to me now. I’m just happy to be back.”

The 37-year-old Nadal announced last week that he will make his comeback in Brisbane early next season. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played a match for almost a year due to a hip injury.

Nadal is preparing for the Australian Open in Brisbane. He played his last match at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne at the beginning of this year, where he suffered the hip injury. He then had to postpone his return several times and eventually underwent surgery.

“It has been a long year in which I have gone through many phases,” says Nadal. “Like trying to return week after week during the clay court season, with one disappointment after another. But at a certain point I had to choose a solution: surgery.”

“From then on, everything changed. It was a difficult road, but always with the hope of returning in the back of my mind. Of course, I had a lot of doubts, because there were moments when it seemed impossible that that moment would come.”

Those doubts have now come to an end. The tournament in Brisbane, which he has never won, will start on December 31. The Australian Open starts two weeks later. In May, Nadal announced that 2024 will be the last year of his long career.