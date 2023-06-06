Can Donald Trump Coax His Ex-Wife Into Campaigning For Him?

This article was last updated on June 6, 2023

Donald Trump’s Latest Campaign Plan

Donald Trump has always been one for showmanship, and his latest campaign plan is no different. Trump has been eyeing his rival Ron DeSantis and his campaign trail partner, his wife Casey, and he wants to do it better. According to insider sources, Trump has been pressuring his current wife, Melania, to take a more active role in his campaign. But since she refused, he turned to his former wife, Marla Maples, for help.

Marla Maples, Trump’s Former Wife

Marla Maples was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999 and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since their divorce. However, Trump thinks that her presence on the campaign trail will help him connect with female voters and make him look good, despite their rocky past.

A History of Using Pretty Women in Campaigns

Trump is known for his love of using pretty women to help him on the campaign trail. In the last election, he relied heavily on his daughter Ivanka to be his surrogate, but she has since distanced herself from his campaign. So, he is turning to Marla to fill the void. However, it remains to be seen whether or not she will agree to help him.

What’s Next for Trump’s Campaign?

It’s unclear what Trump will do if Marla turns him down. He may have to rely on his other family members and surrogates to help him on the campaign trail or try to convince Melania to change her mind. Regardless, it’s bound to be a spectacle.