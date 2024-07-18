This article was last updated on July 18, 2024

NASA cancels lunar rover that already cost 400 million

The American space agency NASA has put an end to a project with a moon rover. According to NASA, cost increases, delays and the fact that the rover project may be at the expense of other space missions are the reasons for the decision.

The organization had already spent more than 400 million euros on the rover, which was largely ready.

Looking for water

The so-called Viper rover had to look for water at the moon’s south pole. Initial plans would have sent the robot to the moon by the end of 2023. But because more tests were needed on the lander that would deliver the rover, built by a commercial space company, the launch was postponed until the end of this year.

Subsequently, new setbacks led to the launch being postponed until at least September 2025. This would make the project considerably more expensive, after which it was decided to stop the rover mission.

Interested American companies or “international partners” can contact NASA until the end of this month to take over the rover, the organization writes. a press release. Otherwise, the robot will be disassembled and parts will be reused on subsequent lunar missions.

Moon plans

NASA has the ambition to put people on the moon again within a few years. However, those plans had to be changed several times adjusted.

For the time being, the so-called Artemis 2 mission is now scheduled for September next year. During that mission, a spacecraft with four people on board flies to the moon and back, but does not land. A moon landing should be made with Artemis 3 in September 2026. China also has plans to put people on the moon. That should happen around 2030.

