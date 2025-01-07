This article was last updated on January 7, 2025

Prime minister Justin Trudeau, has tendered his resignation at a news conference outside Rideau Cottage today.

Trudeau spoke outside his home, where he addressed the nation for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said while his instinct was to stay on, the internal battles in his own party made that impossible.

For the time being, he said he intends to stay on as Liberal party leader and prime minister until a new leader is chosen in March 2025.

Governor general Mary Simon has agreed with the PMs request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

The move means opposition parties can’t trigger an election with a non-confidence motion before the Liberals have a new leader, and all parliamentary business has stopped.

