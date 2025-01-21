Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US president

This article was last updated on January 21, 2025
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
- “The golden age of America begins right now,” he says in his address, adding that the country will “flourish and be respected” under his leadership as a “peacemaker and a unifier”Trump also hits out at the Biden administration and its handling of the migrant crisis, saying the country has a crisis of “trust” in its government
Tech billionaires, cabinet nominees and former presidents were all at the ceremony in the rotunda of the US Capitol
Minutes before Trump took the oath, Joe Biden issued pardons for members of his family
Trump is set to declare a “national emergency” at the US-Mexico border, declare drug cartels as terrorists, and scrap government diversity programmes as part of a blitz of executive orders in the coming hours
But he won’t announce tariffs on trade partners today, officials say
- “The golden age of America begins right now,” he says in his address, adding that the country will “flourish and be respected” under his leadership as a “peacemaker and a unifier”Trump also hits out at the Biden administration and its handling of the migrant crisis, saying the country has a crisis of “trust” in its government
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment