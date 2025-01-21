Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US president

“The golden age of America begins right now,” he says in his address, adding that the country will “flourish and be respected” under his leadership as a “peacemaker and a unifier”

Tech billionaires, cabinet nominees and former presidents were all at the ceremony in the rotunda of the US Capitol

Minutes before Trump took the oath, Joe Biden issued pardons for members of his family

Trump is set to declare a “national emergency” at the US-Mexico border, declare drug cartels as terrorists, and scrap government diversity programmes as part of a blitz of executive orders in the coming hours

But he won’t announce tariffs on trade partners today, officials say