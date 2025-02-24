This article was last updated on February 24, 2025

Ex-secret service agent and podcaster Dan Bongino becomes deputy director FBI

Dan Bongino, former agent of the American security service The Secret Service and right-wing-conservative media personality, has been appointed deputy director of the FBI by President Donald Trump.

With the appointment of Bongino (50), which was announced on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump has two allies at the head of the American federal investigation service. Previously Kash Patel appointed as director of the FBI.

For his time at the Secret Service, Bongino worked in the 90s a few years before the police in New York. More than ten years ago he started as a conservative political commentator on Fox News. From 2021 to 2023 he had a Saturday evening show. He is also a presenter of The Dan Bongino Show, a popular podcast on Spotify in the US.

Bongino also tried it several times in national politics. In 2014, 2015 and 2016 he tried to enter the congress on behalf of the States Maryland and Florida. Every attempt failed.

Criticism of the Secret Service

Bongino served under both George W. Bush and Barack Obama for the presidential security service. In his media career, Bongino has several times criticized the functioning of the organization.

In an interview with Trump last fall, he asked the president to set up a committee to reform the security service. He called the service a “failed” agency, pointing to the two attack attempts on Trump last year.

The president was in July Almost shot during a campaign meeting in Butler, Pennsylvania. And in September a man was arrested who hid with a weapon at the golf course where Trump was golfing.

With Bongino and Patel, the FBI is in charge of the political agenda of Trump, who wants to radically reform the security services. The two FBI directors have indicated several times that they are in favor of it.

Previous FBI director resigned

The FBI is after Trumps sworn as a president under increasing pressure. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Justice sent a group of senior officials from the desk home. In addition, it demanded the names of thousands of FBI agents who participated in studies into the Capitol storm on January 6, 2021.

Christopher Wray stopped last year as director of the FBI, for the appointment of Trump as president. As director, Wray was confronted with, among other things, the criminal cases against Trump, such as the case about influencing the election results in 2020 and the case about withholding secret documents.

Because of those things, Trump has been negatively negative about the FBI director he had appointed himself in recent years.

