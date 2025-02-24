For 1.5 billion dollars stolen in crypto stolen at Hack from Popular Beurs Bybit

This article was last updated on February 24, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

For 1.5 billion dollars stolen in crypto stolen at Hack from Popular Bybit

At a hack at the popular crypto fair Bybit, nearly 1.5 billion dollars in digital money was stolen, so -called Ben Zhou has announced Via social media. It is the biggest theft ever in the crypto industry, reports Financial press agency Bloomberg under the authority of analysts.

According to Zhou, a hacker broke into a wallet from his company on Friday, a kind of safe with crypto coins. An analyst reported on Telegram that an estimated $ 1.46 billion of crypto coins disappeared from the wallet, in a series of suspicious transactions.

These are Ethereum coins, a popular currency in the crypto sector. It is not known where the money is now and whether it can be retrieved.

The message in which CEO Zhou announced the theft:

Zhou says that all losses can be covered, even if the stolen funds are not recovered. Moreover, according to him, the other wallets of his platform are all safe.

Bybit was founded in 2018 and has since grown into one of the largest crypto fairs in the world. On the platform, more than 36 billion dollars acts in Crypto for more than $ 36 billion.

The Dubai platform represented around $ 16.2 billion on the stock exchange for the hack, according to figures from Cryptoplatform Coinmarketcap. About 9 percent of that was therefore stolen today.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.