Canada getting high space train

This article was last updated on February 20, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…The Toronto-Quebec City corridor is a megaregion. It’s home to 18 million people, 40 per cent of our GDP, over 700,000 students, and more than 30 colleges and universities. This dynamic hub needs a transportation system that gets people from city to city, in the fastest time possible.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Canada is developing a high-speed rail network in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor. This transformative rail network will span approximately 1,000 km and reach speeds of up to 300 km/hour, with stops in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières, and Quebec City. Once operational, current travel times will be slashed in half – getting you from Montréal to Toronto in three hours. The official name of this high-speed rail service will be Alto.

A country that believes in itself invests in its people and infrastructure. As Canada’s largest ever infrastructure project, high-speed rail will turbocharge the Canadian economy – boosting GDP by up to $35 billion annually, creating over 51,000 good-paying jobs during construction, and unlocking enhanced productivity for decades to come. By connecting economic hubs at rapid speed, businesses will have more markets to sell to and workers will have more job opportunities. Electrified, high-speed rail will also help Canada reduce its emissions and meet its climate targets. By giving travellers an efficient and reliable option to get around, we will save Canadians time when they travel, boost tourism, connect communities, and spur affordable housing development across the region.

Cadence has been carefully selected to not only co-design and build, but also to finance, operate, and maintain this project. Cadence is a consortium of world-renowned companies with expertise and know-how in the design, development, and operation of large-scale transportation infrastructure. Cadence will collaborate and support Alto as work begins on detailed design, Indigenous consultations, land acquisition, and the environmental assessments necessary to enable construction.

This decision is the result of years of careful deliberations and de-risking, as well as meaningful investment from the Government of Canada.

Canada is the ninth-largest economy in the world and Canadians deserve the best transportation options. We have world-class talent, critical minerals, natural resources, a dynamic technology ecosystem, and an ambition to grow. High-speed rail in our most populated corridor is our ambition in action. Alongside investing in high-speed rail, we are also creating more jobs with bigger paycheques, fast-tracking new affordable homes, and protecting Canadian interests.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.