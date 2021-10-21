T20 World Cup Preview

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is on upon us, with the drama of the 2016 tournament still living fresh in the memory.

West Indies outdid England in a dramatic final in India over 5 years ago and this rearranged incarnation of the tournament will be looking to live up to expectations.

Following the postponement of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the end of 2020, the ICC worked hard to reorganise the event in the UAE and Oman.

With 12 sides all hoping to get their hands on the coveted trophy, it promises to be a fascinating month of T20 action.

Here is a rundown of some of the front runners for the T20 World Cup title:

India

2007 ICC T20 World Cup winners India have an imperious record in the shorter format of the game, and they will be very difficult to stop under the stewardship of Virat Kohli.

The domestic Indian Premier League is one of the flagship cricket tournaments the world over and the strength of the Indian game across all formats of the game is undoubted.

India are currently strong favorites to go all the way and clinch their second ever T20 World Cup title.

England

Current 50-over world champions England were famously pipped at the post by the West Indies in the final 5 years ago and how they will be praying they can put that right this time around.

Few sides in the world have the all-round power England possess, in both the batting and bowling department and although conditions will be tricky for them – they look to be real candidates to go all the way here.

Eoin Morgan's side are among the favorites to win the trophy they last won back in 2009.

West Indies

Defending World T20 champions the West Indies are the epitome of an enigmatic sports team and they will be much fancied to go well again here in the UAE and Oman.

When it comes to sheer hitting power with the bat and pace with the ball, the West Indies have some of the very best players in the world in T20 cricket.

Knowing which West Indies will turn up is always somewhat of a gamble but the Windies look set to be well in the mix again this year.

New Zealand

Famously, the Black Caps have never won a major cricketing tournament and the T20 World Cup once again presents the perfect opportunity for Kane Williamson’s side to break their duck.

Conditions in the gulf probably won’t suit the Kiwis perfectly but they have an experienced side, capable of beating anybody on their day.

New Zealand are certainly one of the more fancied sides at the T20 World Cup and they could sneak under the radar a little.

Australia

The T20 World Cup is one of the only major international competitions to have eluded Australia and the Baggy Greens will be out to right that wrong this year.

Not having home advantage is sure to be a hinderance for Aaron Finch’s side but they are packed with quality in all departments.

Less than fancied than some at 8/1 with Paddy Power, Australia feel like the forgotten side this year – a dangerous game for the other sides to play.