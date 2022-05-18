Wow! Mushfiqur Rahim gets 5,000 test runs

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 18, 2022

With a century on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh player to reach 5,000 Test runs.

The wicketkeeper, who is 35 years old, hit 105 off of 282 balls for his eighth Test century, which helped the home team reach 465 all out.

Mushfiqur has played in 81 Tests since his debut in 2005, scoring a total of 5,037 runs at an average of 36.79.

Tamim Iqbal, the Tigers’ opener, scored 133 runs in the same innings and has 4,981 runs total.

Shakib Al Hasan is third with 4,055 runs.

Sri Lanka’s second innings in Chattogram ended with them 39-2 and 29 runs behind.

First Test, Day 4, Chattogram: Sri Lanka 397 and 39-2. Karunaratne 18* Bangladesh 465 Tamim 133, Mushfiqur 103; Rajitha 4-60

Sri Lanka is 29th.