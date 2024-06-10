Huge win by Canada over Ireland at T20 Cricket

This article was last updated on June 10, 2024

Nicholas Kirton’s 35-ball 49 helped Canada post a respectable 137-7, the highest score at this ground in New York since the tournament began properly.

The dependable Barry McCarthy (2-24) was the pick of the Irish bowlers but they struggled to find any real momentum with the bat.

Between the sixth and 15th overs of their reply Ireland failed to hit a single boundary as their innings stalled.

From a perilous position of 59-6 in the 13th over, an Irish victory seemed unlikely but George Dockrell and Mark Adair gave them faint hope with a stand of 62 for the sixth wicket.

However, with 17 required off the last over Adair (34) skied one and was caught leaving Dockrell (30 not out) with too much to do as Jeremy Gordon (2-16) calmly closed out the game for the Canadians.

Ireland must now win their remaining two games – against Pakistan and the USA – and hope results elsewhere go their way.

Canada’s victory was their biggest in an International Cricket Council tournament since a win over Bangladesh at the 2003 World Cup.

