Canadians taking over the NFL

The Canadian contingent in the NFL keeps getting bigger and bigger every year. Throughout the first 8 weeks of the season, there have been so many Canadians making big plays across the league. Chase Claypool, coming off an incredible rookie season in 2020, is leading the way in yards, while rookie RB Chuba Hubbard, from Edmonton, AB, is really coming into his own in Carolina. Fellow rookie Josh Palmer and reigning Super Bowl champion Antony Auclair have both recorded their first TDs of their careers this year! As the Patriots heat up, so does N’Keal Harry, as he’s continuing to grow into his role in New England.

STEELERS V BROWNS RIVALRY

DYNAMIC DEFENCE

: While the offence is usually the star of the show, our Canadians have been keeping it locked down on defence too. Rookie DB’s Benjamin St-Juste and Jevon Holland have been making noise while silencing receivers around the league all season. Meanwhile, Christian Covington and Tevaughn Campbell have been supporting the Chargers defence with one sack and two forced fumbles respectively. Can you keep up with these Canadians!? Check out some of their best moments so far this season!